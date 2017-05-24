Le Chiffre : $4,7 milliards ont été investis dans la Tech israélienne.

En 2016, plus de 4,7 milliards de dollars ont été investis dans la Tech israélienne au travers de 659 deals (d’après IVC), le Ministère de l’économie évalue la part des investissements étrangers «entre 60 et 80%» sur l’année. «L’opération la plus emblématique est bien sûr le rachat de Mobileye par l’Américain Intel (intervenue début 2017 ndlr) », précise le ministère. (French Web)

LE PLUS.

In the first quarter of 2017, Israeli high-tech companies raised a total

of $1.03 billion in 155 transactions, a minor, 4 percent decrease, from the $1.07 billion raised in 165 deals in the previous quarter and 8 percent lower than the $1.11 billion raised in 174 deals in Q1/2016.

The number of transactions was down 10 percent in Q1/2017 compared to the quarterly average of 172 deals in the previous three years. The average financing round reflected a minor increase, with $6.6 million, compared to the $6.5 million and $6.4 million averages of Q4/2016 and Q1/2016, respectively.